Gibbsboro - William L. Harvey III, age 91 of Gibbsboro, NJ, on May 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane M. Harvey (nee Kienzle). Loving father of Barbara (Wayne) Vallieu of Millsboro, DE and Louisa (Al) Kohlmyer of Berlin, NJ. Treasured grandfather of Sean (Brenda) Vallieu, Ryan Vallieu, Jaclyn (Justin) Tennyson, Matthew Kohlmyer and Jenna Kohlmyer. Cherished Great-grandfather of Tegan and Maisey. Dear brother of Charles Harvey of Hammonton, the late Elizabeth Malloy of Medford and the late Eleanor Marino of Blue Anchor. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, burial will be private, and a memorial service will be announced when the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army of Camden would be appreciated by the family. Ray and Joan Kroc Comm. Center, 1865 Harrison Ave., Camden, NJ 08105; 856-379-6900; http://www.camdenkroccenter.org/. For lasting condolences, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.giosafuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
