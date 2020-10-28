William Lewis Weiss
Haddonfield - William Lewis Weiss, of Haddonfield, NJ, passed away quietly on October 21, 2020. He was 84 years old. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Melvin V. and Dorothy (nee Solomon) Weiss.
Bill was a graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University. As an engineer at Boeing for 55 years, he focused on structural design and materials until his retirement in 2015. Bill was an avid collector and enthusiast of O-Gauge trains that brought him many years of joy.
He is survived by his brother Robert Weiss, sister-in-law Judith, niece Erika, and nephew Robert, all of Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM at Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's name to First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Oliver H. Bair Co. (610) 449-8585