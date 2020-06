William M. Knox, Sr.Pennsauken - William M. Knox, Sr., age 84, of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away on June 29, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on July 3, 2020 from 9:30am-10:30am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30am at Mary, Queen of All Saints 4824 Camden Ave., Pennsauken Township, NJ 08110. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. To see William's full obituary, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com