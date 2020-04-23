|
|
William M. Terrell
Somerdale - William M. Terrell, on April 19, 2020, of Gloucester Twp., NJ; formerly of Ledyard, CT and Woodlynne, NJ. Age 69. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Bacon). Devoted father of Amy Ushkowitz (George) and Tammy Benoza (Lindon). Loving grandfather of Abigail, Olivia, Fiona, and Scarlett. Dear brother of Cathy Hathaway (Tom) of MD, Donald Terrell of FL, and David Terrell (Sue) of CT. Also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and loving dog Charlott. William served as the Mayor of Woodlynne for 4 years and was also Treasurer of the Woodlynne Fire Dept. He worked for the SRA Corporation as a Senior Security Engineer for many years. In his later years, he worked at Macy's in Voorhees, NJ and was a participant in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He was an avid reader with an interest in politics and history and enjoyed annual camping trips with his family. Due to the restrictions put forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be held privately at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Camden County Library, 203 Laurel Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043 or , 14 Commerce Drive, Suite 301, Cranford, NJ 07016. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020