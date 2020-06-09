William McRae



Nov. 11, 1964 - March 17, 2020



The brightest light in our world. He brought love and laughter to everyone he met. He would help strangers and friends alike. He attended Grace Bible Church in Barrington, where he frequently cooked for large-scale events and taught a middle school class for several years. His home was always open. He was a father figure to many kids and provided sound advice along with fantastic meals. As a young father, he would often lend his time and backyard for his son and others in the neighborhood to come to play anything, especially games like whiffle ball and kickball. He coached little league in Barrington for years. Motorsports were a passion of his and he was able to make life-long friends from strangers at events he attended. He had a million-dollar smile to go with his electric wit and larger than life presence. No function that he attended was dull. In his younger years, he played football at Edgewood HS and Slippery Rock University.



He is survived by wife, Joy, son, Clay, loving sisters and brothers - both natural-born and in-laws- adoring nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends and "surrogate" children. We cannot find words to express how greatly he is missed. He is irreplaceable in our hearts. Ps 23:6 [He] will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.









