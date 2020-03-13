|
William N. Shreeves
Southampton - On March 6, 2020, William, age 92, long-time resident of Collingswood, NJ, and later of Surprise, AZ. Just weeks after losing his wife, Dolores Shreeves (nee L'Esperance), Bill left us to be united with her. Bill and Dee, wed just shy of 68 years, did nearly everything together and are now joined as one again. They were loving and caring children, parents and grandparents, and they are dearly missed. Bill is survived by his five children, Diane, Karen, William, Cheryl, and Brian; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and their beloved dog Snowflake. Bill was born in Camden, NJ, on August 24, 1927 to Lorenzo and Florence Shreeves. Setting a beautiful example, the meaning of family was paramount to him. Bill was known for his friendly, quiet nature and his good sense of humor. The family feels blessed for the wonderful gift bestowed by such a loving father. Bill served in the U.S. Army and worked for Local #134 in Pennsauken as a Tool and Die Maker. He was also a member of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church and American Legion Post #0029. Cremation and Services were held privately and the family will be grieving privately. If you wish to further honor Bill's memory, donations can be made to the Arizona Humane Society at, www.azhumane.org. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020