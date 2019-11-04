Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
William O. Weisbrod

William O. Weisbrod Obituary
William O. Weisbrod

Cherry Hill - William O. Weisbrod on November 3, 2019. Age 91, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Born and raised in Westmont. Predeceased in 2004 by his beloved wife of 53 years, Shirley. Devoted father of William R. (Bonnie) of Mt. Laurel. Survived by two loving grandsons, Eric of Columbus, OH, and Jonathan (Carole) of Medford, NJ, and three beloved great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brothers Walter and Robert. Survived by a sister-in-law, Blanch, and other relatives and dear friends. Bill was an army veteran and long-time firefighter with Erlton Fire Co. He was a skilled tradesman, and retired from the Courier-Post as a maintenance supervisor in 1990. He was a member of Masonville United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held at The Schetter Funeral Home in Cherry Hill on Thursday, November 7 from 9:00-11:15am, followed by a memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonville U.M. Church, 200 Masonville Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
