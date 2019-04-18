Services
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
William Onorato Obituary
William Onorato

Mahopac NY - ONORATO, William on April 17, 2019, of Mahopac NY and formerly of Bronx NY. Age 86. Longtime companion of the late Patricia Mehmel. Loving father of Danielle Scibilia (Joseph), Danny Onorato (Nicole), Kevin Mooney (Toni), Robin Mahoney (James), Brian Mooney, James Mooney and Steven Mooney. Dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Angela Hellthaler. He is the former husband of Dorothy Onorato. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 11am-1pm at the Bradley Funeral Home where a Funeral Service will be held at 1pm.Interment Tuesday 10:30am at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown PAIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund www.jdrf.org
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019
