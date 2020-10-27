William P. Brown, Sr.
Tabernacle - WILLIAM P. BROWN, SR. of Tabernacle, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 26th, 2020. He was 85 yrs. of age. Born in Ludlow, VT, he is the son of the late William E. and Ardell Brown. A Korean War veteran, Bill served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. He worked as a Truck Driver for L&L Concrete in Vincentown, NJ. Bill was President of the Men's Softball League of Medford, NJ, and coached for the LYAA Boy's Baseball League, helping them win the championship that year. He was a proud member of the 1st Baptist Church of Medford. Besides a love for all things softball, Bill and Arlene enjoyed many years traveling with their camping group. Bill is the Beloved Husband of Arlene J. Brown (Nee Foster) of Tabernacle, NJ, and is the Loving Father of William P. Brown, Jr. (Eileen), Kathleen Swain, Ernest Brown (Barbara), Susan Hurst (Daniel) and Richard Brown (Nicole). He is survived by his 12 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren. Bill is the brother of Chaplain Eugene Brown (Carol) and the late Betty Lane. Relatives and Friends are invited to greet his family on Thursday, October 29 from 10:30 - 11:00 AM at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, NJ. A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday at 11 AM. Inurnment will be held privately at the B.G. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made in Bill's name to a favorite charity of your choice
