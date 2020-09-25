1/1
William P. Gallagher
1934 - 2020
William P. Gallagher

Somerdale - William P. Gallagher, on September 19, 2020, of Somerdale; formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Carol A. (nee Canning) for 53 years. Devoted father of Edward Gallagher (Jill Dagostino), Bill Gallagher Jr. (Bai), James Gallagher (Peggy), and Melissa Wilcox (Richard). Loving grandfather of James, Eric, Haley, and Lynne. Brother of Anna Hennessy, Francis Gallagher, and the late Edward Gallagher and Eileen Sawyer. Bill proudly served in the US Army. He was a union electrician with the IBEW. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am Saturday, October 3rd at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke's RC Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 11am at the Church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to the Brothers of the Christian Schools, District of Eastern North America, 444-A Route 35 South, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
