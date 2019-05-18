|
William P. O'Donnell
Palmyra - formerly of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 14, 2019 after a valiant fight against liver and kidney disease. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 11, 1949 to William & Agnes O'Donnell and was raised in Moorestown, NJ. He moved to Pennsauken, NJ to raise his family and recently moved to Palmyra, NJ to watch the sailboats glide by.
Bill was the beloved husband of Marleen Karvois O'Donnell for 35 years, the cherished father of Matthew O'Donnell (Lindsey), and step-father to Amy and Jesscia Hartman. He was the adoring grandfather of Kyle and Zachary Robinson and Lillian O'Donnell. He was also the loving brother of Majorie Copeland (Fred) , Michael O'Donnell, Thomas O'Donnell (Donna) and Mary Arot (Neil); and the proud uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
Bill honorably served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War, had a residential painting business, and was Past-President and as well as 38 year member of the Moorestown Lions Club. As a younger man, he enjoyed golf and camping with his family up and down the East Coast. He was a devoted Eagles fan, and especially loved spending summers at his happy place in Oceanview Camp ground outside Sea Isle City, NJ. He also enjoyed dancing, going to the casino, traveling to Civil War Battlefields and other historical sites, and taking cruises to tropical locales. He was always the consummate gentleman and ready and willing to give a helping hand whenever needed. He will be surely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 9:30am to 11am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ, where a funeral service will follow at 11am. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Moorestown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moorestown Lions Club.
Published in Courier-Post on May 18, 2019