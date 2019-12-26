|
|
William "Bill" Patouhas
Maple Shade - PATOUHAS-
William "Bill", age 66 of Maple Shade on December 25, 2019. Devoted father of Maria (Terrence) Finnegan of Marlton. Loving grandfather of Rhys. Dear brother of Angela (George) Tasiopoulos of Cherry Hill and Efrosini Balis of Voorhees. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019