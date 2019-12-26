Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
615 Mercer St
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
615 Mercer St
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Patouhas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Patouhas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Patouhas Obituary
William "Bill" Patouhas

Maple Shade - PATOUHAS-

William "Bill", age 66 of Maple Shade on December 25, 2019. Devoted father of Maria (Terrence) Finnegan of Marlton. Loving grandfather of Rhys. Dear brother of Angela (George) Tasiopoulos of Cherry Hill and Efrosini Balis of Voorhees. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -