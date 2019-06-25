|
|
William Patrick "Bill" Bailey
Cherry Hill -
William Patrick Bailey, Jr. age 63, of Cherry Hill and formerly of Haddon Heights passed away June 22, 2019. He leaves his devoted wife, Lori (nee Urban), his daughter Kate, her husband Noah Ingram and his daughter, Layla; and his son, Andrew, his wife, Amanda and their children Teddy and Matthew. He is the son of Joan (nee Ziegler) and the late William Patrick Bailey, Sr. He is also survived by sisters, Joanne (Karl) Walko and Jennifer Romond; brother, Bob (Julie); sister-in-law, Chris (Bob) Quinn, brother-in-law, Chuck (Kim) Urban; 15 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.
"Bill" was a lifelong area resident who graduated from Haddon Heights High School where he played basketball and baseball. He went on to play both sports at Nathaniel Hawthorne college where he was elected as Senior Class President. He was a member and past president of the Haddonfield Jaycees, was a HHYA Little League coach, and an avid sports enthusiast of Philadelphia teams. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and supporting his son's professional baseball career. He found great joy in frequent family gatherings and enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore. He most cherished his family, especially time spent with his three grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, 6:00-8:00p.m. and Thursday 9:30-10:30a.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 11:00a.m. at St. Rose of Lima RC Church 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood NJ. Memorial Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare Hospital via Children's' Miracle Network https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019