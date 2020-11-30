1/
William Patrick Gies
William Patrick Gies

Blackwood - On November 23, 2020. Age 62. Formerly of Deptford. Born in Philadelphia, PA on June 16, 1958 to the late Francis Gies and late Kathleen M. (nee Keegan). Survived by his brothers, George Gies (Dorothy), James Gies (Denise Mason-Gies) and Joseph Gies; his nieces, Margaret and Stephanie Gies and nephew, Wade Gies.

Bill was a member of the VFW Post 7927 in Blackwood.

At his request, services will be private.

Published in Courier Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
