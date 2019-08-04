|
William Paul Monsour
Margate City - Monsour, William Paul ("Bill"), 66, of Margate City, NJ, passed away on August 1, 2019. A loving and devoted husband to Kimberly (Fitzpatrick) and a wonderful brother to Bob, Bill was a friend to many and an inspiration to all.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY to William and Eleanor Monsour on May 4, 1953. The family moved to Margate in 1963. Bill attended Blessed Sacrament School and Holy Spirit High School, graduating in 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years. Following his service, he went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Florida. He worked as an electrical engineer at Motorola for five years and then as a systems engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration for 31 years.
Bill and Kim loved to travel to tropical locations, including Florida, Punta Cana, the Bahamas, and Aruba. In addition to his technical skills, Bill enjoyed playing piano, playing chess with friends every week, and sitting with a cigar on the front porch.
All who met Bill, connected with Bill. He was generous of spirit and always ready with a smile.
He had an incredible memory and enjoyed sharing jokes that he had heard over the years. Bill studied a wide range of subjects ranging from the great physicists to the great theologians, always seeking the truth.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kim, of Margate City, his brother, Bob (Sandra), his nephew Daniel, mother-in-law, Lorraine Fitzpatrick, sister-in-law, Kelly Fitzpatrick-Brown, niece Madison, brother-in-law, Kevin Fitzpatrick (Janeen), nieces Alexis and Ava, and numerous cousins who he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor, and his father, William.
A visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S Pitney Rd, Galloway, NJ. Visitation will begin at 9:30am to be followed by a service at 11am. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood-Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019