Rogersville, TN - William "Billy" Pooley, age 48 of Rogersville, TN formerly of New Jersey, passed away, Monday, February 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William Pooley.

He is survived by his daughters, Britny Pooley of NJ and Kaitlin Pooley of DE; grandchildren, Jordan Pooley and Aria MeCleary; sister, Debbie Brady and husband, Mark of Rogersville; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A service for Mr. Pooley will be held at a later date in New Jersey.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Pooley family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 16, 2019
