|
|
William R. Hauske
Baseball is more than a game, it's life played out on a field. The other sports are just sports, but Baseball is a love. Now, the game is not a life or death matter, but the Red Sox are! William R. Hauske, officially "Baseball Bill" was a passionate and lifetime bosox fan. Bill was affable, precise and generous. Three weeks after baseball season was supposed to throw out it's first pitch - it was one, two, three strikes, you're out of the old ball game. Baseball Bill at age 96, the oldest living ironworker in Local 399, passed away at Fox Trail Assisted Living on April 22, 2020.
Bill was born in Camden and spent many of his years in Gloucester City. He served our nation upholding the ideals of our American Freedoms during WWII in the United States Air Force. He made a career as an ironworker in Local 399, where he earned the nickname "Bull". He enjoyed hanging out at "O'Donnell's" in Gloucester City and taking trips to Vegas looking for "lady luck" while betting on the horses. Sometimes it's the smallest things that take up the most room in your heart. For Bill, it was spending time having lunch with friends at the Gateway Diner.
Bill was predeceased by his brother Charles and is survived by his brother Gerald & his wife Jean Hauske and nephews Jerry, Tom, Mark, David & their families.
Bill's family will tip their hats privately at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the 1 Union St. #301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691 To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020