William R. 'Bill' Martz
Marlton NJ - William R. Martz "Bill", died suddenly on March 6, 2019, of Marlton NJ. Age 41. He is the loving father of William R. Martz, Jr. "Billy". Dearly loved son of Donna (nee Conner) and the late William Martz. Beloved brother of Jennifer L. Martz and beloved uncle of Will and Sophia Miller. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Bill graduated in 1995 from Cherokee High School. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching any type of sports. Bill loved the Phillies, Flyers and Raiders, but most of all loved playing with his son, Billy. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday March 18 from 9:30-11:30am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 12 noon at St. Joan of Arc Church Marlton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory through In Memory Of for the benefit of the William R. Martz, Jr. Education Fund or King's Crusade at www.inmemof.org/bradley
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019