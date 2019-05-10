|
William R. Matthews
Clementon - On May 4, 2019, age 89, of Clementon, formerly of West Collingswood, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (nee Dildine) and loving father of Kathleen Ann (Allen) Jackson and Rosemarie (Michael) Landis. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren; 9 God-children; and several nieces and nephews. Bill retired as a security guard for Chemical Bank and later worked at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday morning from 9:00-11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Lawrence Church 135 N. White Horse Pike Lindenwold, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in church. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Drive Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on May 10, 2019