Lindenwold - Suddenly on January 28, 2020. Loving husband of Donna L. (nee Hoffinger) McKeon. Beloved father of Jessica McKeon and her fiancé Dennis Laning of Pine Hill, William R. McKeon IV and his wife Elizabeth of Pine Hill, Dillon McKeon of Berlin, Kyle Gotti of Edgewater Park and Jessica Beninate and her husband Peter of Cinnaminson. Also survive by 7 grandchildren William V, Layla, Jillian, Eliot, Lydia, Jenson, Jaxon, sister Shelly of Fla., his #1 girl and favorite dog Hanna and many other loving family members and friends. Bill Was a Union Carpenter for more than 30 years with Local #255 in Winslow. He loved fishing in his free time, riding motorcycles and watching football. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday afternoon 2pm to 4pm followed by a memorial service 4pm at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Bill's name to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043 and / or the , South Jersey Region, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020