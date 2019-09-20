|
William R. Waddington, Jr.
Haddonfield, NJ - On Sept. 19, 2019, formerly of Barrington, age 48, Beloved husband of Allison (nee Worrell); Loving dad of Kelsie and Claire; Treasured son of Bill Waddington, Sr. (Peggy) and Janet (nee Simmermon) Ervin (Juri); Cherished grandson of Naomi Simmermon; Dear brother of Dawyn, Natalie Meglino (Matt) & Jennifer Misner (Michael). Also survived and beloved by his father-in-law Russell Worrell, sisters-in-law Denene Mozzachio and Leslie Levchuck (Sean), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.
Bill graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Civil Engineering and came back home because family was always most important to him. A loving husband and father, Bill made sure he spent quality time with his family in every way. He was the Assistant Coach for the Haddonfield Youth Lacrosse League and was the biggest fan of his daughters in diving, lacrosse and hockey. He loved skiing in Stratton and golfing in Myrtle Beach.
Bill's family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 21st, 10-10:45 AM at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Bill may be made to the Memorial Education Fund for Kelsie & Claire Waddington, c/o TD Bank, 100 N. Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 20, 2019