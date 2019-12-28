|
William Richard Gatley
Egg Harbor City - William Richard Gatley, 82, of Egg Harbor City, went home to be with the Lord on Christmas day, December 25, 2019. Born on July 12, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he also spent many years residing in Somers Point, Oaklyn and Egg Harbor City. Now, his permanent address is Heaven. He graduated from Collingswood High School in 1955 and joined the U.S. Army in 1961 where he served his country as a medic. Additionally, he spent 12 years in the Army National Guard and retired as Staff Sergeant. He also worked as a men's hair stylist for 55 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lorraine (nee Lipshutz), two children, Michael (Nancy) Gatley and Lora (Jeffrey) Graves, and 3 grandchildren, Meagan, Michael Jr. and Jillian Gatley. Mr. Gatley's family will receive friends, Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Family and friends are invited to gather for brunch immediately following in the Church Hall. Interment will follow brunch, Atlantic County Park Veteran's Cemetery, 109 Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or via . Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019