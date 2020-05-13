Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Motter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Richard Motter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Richard Motter Obituary
William Richard Motter

Pennsauken - William Richard Motter, of Pennsauken, passed away on May 9, 2020. He was 78 years old.

Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Motter. Loving father of Charles, Clarence, Linda, William Jr., and Robert. Survived by his dear brothers George and John Motter. Cherished grandfather of Tammy, Loretta, Nicky, Tony, Andrew, Kaci, Katie, Brandon, Madison, and Taylor. William is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him tremendously.

Services will be private. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -