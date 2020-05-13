|
William Richard Motter
Pennsauken - William Richard Motter, of Pennsauken, passed away on May 9, 2020. He was 78 years old.
Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Motter. Loving father of Charles, Clarence, Linda, William Jr., and Robert. Survived by his dear brothers George and John Motter. Cherished grandfather of Tammy, Loretta, Nicky, Tony, Andrew, Kaci, Katie, Brandon, Madison, and Taylor. William is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him tremendously.
Services will be private. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020