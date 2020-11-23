1/
William Robert "Bumpsy" Rickenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Robert "Bumpsy" Rickenbach

Audubon Park - William Robert "Bumpsy" Rickenbach. Born on September 20, 1932, William served in the National Guard from 1950-1954 and then he served in the Army 1954-1956 in Germany with the 39th Infantry Regiment. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal & OCC Medal Germany. In his spare time, William was an avid deer hunter for 61 years and enjoyed hunting with his brothers, nephews and his good friend Steve Snyder. He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden. William was a longtime resident of Audubon Park for 56 years. William will be greatly missed by all who have known him.

He is the beloved husband to Joanne (nee Carr), married on November 12, 1960 and just celebrated 60 years of marriage. He is the devoted father of Joanne Everman (Neil), Helen Bruynell (Dan), Lisa Stressman (Charles) and Patricia Barbella (Ron). He is the loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his four sisters, Jane, Linda, Flossie and Rea and brother, Ralph. He was predeceased by his brothers Rick and Ed.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights followed by his Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. Interment at Camden County Veterans Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cinncinati, OH 45250-0301 or at www.dav.org/donate. Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com for further information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved