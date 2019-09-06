|
William Rodilosso
Waterford Works - William Rodilosso age 84yrs of Waterford Works, NJ passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Jane "Betty" E. Rodilosso (nee Smith). Loving father of William P. Rodilosso of Berlin, NJ, June E. DiMeglio (Bob) of Elm, NJ, Dot Duespohl (Bill) of Berlin, NJ and the late Steven E. Rodilosso. Grandfather of William, Jessica, Carl, Gina, Laura, Robert, Richard, Gabrielle, Dayna, Elizabeth and the late Raymond. Great Grandfather of 6. William is also survived by his extended family, Joe & Joyce Scurti and their family.
William loved to take care of his yard, enjoyed cutting grass and tending to his garden. His viewing will be held on Monday evening August 19, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A family eulogy will begin at 8:00pm. Interment at the Berlin Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office or through their link at https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/#1. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 6, 2019