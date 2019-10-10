|
|
William S. DuCoin
Muhlenburg Twp - William S. DuCoin, 61, of Muhlenberg Twp, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
William worked for Pathmark and Giant Food Stores as a store manager. He was a graduate of Audubon High School, Audubon, NJ.
William is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Lickfeld) DuCoin, his children, Ashley, Scott and Mitchell his grandchildren, Connor, Everett and Elizabeth, his sister, Linda, his brother, Robert and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for William will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Viewings will be held on Sunday evening, October 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Private Burial will take place in Laureldale Cemetery.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for William and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019