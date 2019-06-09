|
|
William S. Finlayson III
Merchantville - William S. Finlayson III of Merchantville passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was 76. Bill was a longtime Pennsauken resident before moving to Merchantville 14 years ago. He was a member of the Mt. Holly Elks Lodge 848, and belonged to Timonium United Methodist Church, Timonium, MD. His absolute joy in life was the time spent with his children and grandchildren ,who will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Sharon; three loving children, Kara-Lin Eller (Joseph), Stuart Finlayson, William Finlayson IV; three cherished grandchildren, Julian, Dane, Avalon; a caring sister, Janice Hands; and his dear niece and nephew, Kristen Engelke and Michael Hands.
Memorial service will be held 3 pm, Friday, June 14th at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Ave., Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 2 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd. Voorhees Twp. 08043. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019