William S. Pearce Jr.


1929 - 2020
William S. Pearce Jr. Obituary
William S. Pearce, Jr.

Audubon - On January 15, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 90 years.

Beloved husband of the late Anna M. Pearce and the late Ernestine A. Pearce. Dear father of Rosemary Dobleman, the late Gloria (the late William) Dobleman, William "Bill" (Tammy), Virginia (Mark) Keen and Joan Canard. Loving grandfather of 11, including Tyler; great grandfather of 16 and great great grandfather of 2. He is also lovingly survived by nieces and a nephew.

William was a lifetime member of the Audubon Fire Department. He loved fishing, bowling and was known as "Mr. Fix-it."

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday 9 AM to 12 Noon at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
