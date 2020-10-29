Rev. William S. Reasner
Cape May Court House - Rev. William S. Reasner was born on July 16, 1936 in Camden, NJ and raised in nearby Collingswood, NJ, son of the late E. Luther and Ruth Brounley Reasner. Bill graduated from Collingswood High School in 1954 and headed to Indiana where he received his BA from Taylor University in 1960. He then went on to receive his Masters of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, KY in 1963, and his Masters of Theology from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA in 1968. Bill began his ministry as a Student Pastor while still attending Taylor University, and then worked the rest of his career for the Southern New Jersey Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. His appointments as Senior Pastor began at Fairview-Camden in 1963, then Centerton, Cape May Court House, and Pitman before becoming District Superintendent for the Central District from Moorestown in 1992. Bill served his remaining years as the Senior Pastor at Haddonfield Methodist Church from 1996 until his retirement in 2001.
Bill was heavily involved in World Missions and Evangelism, having led Preaching Mission trips in Liberia, Congo, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, England, Israel, Hungary, and India. Bill shared the work of the Church in Africa and India, and in numerous churches throughout the Conference and the US. He raised funds for projects such as the building of new churches, school buildings, the sinking of wells, providing bicycles for Pastors, and helping ship over 34 tons of over-the-counter drugs to the Congo for village clinics. He led a number of Tour groups to Israel, Jordan and Egypt and to the Oberammergau Passion Play. After retirement Bill sent his library, over 3000 volumes, to the Kafakumba Pastor's School in Ndola, Zambia. The library at the Kafakumba Pastor's School was subsequently named The William S. Reasner Library.
Locally, Bill had been a Rotarian and also Kiwanian. He served on the Middle Township School Board as well as the Cape May County School Board. He was on the Board of Evangelism of the UMC, and a member of the Board of Directors of the United Methodist Homes for 18 years. Bill was a Director of the Board of Global Ministries UMC for 2 quadrenniums. Bill was President of Malaga Camp for 8 years and Adjunct Professor for many years at the Kafakumba Pastors School in Congo and Zambia.
Bill had his homecoming on October 23, 2020 and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judie Reasner; daughter Georgia Reasner Terlaje and son-in-law Richard Terlaje; son George Reasner; brother Rev. Robert Reasner; sister Marion Cox; and brother Jerry J. Cowley, Sr.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at The First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House. The Viewing will be from 10:00am - 11:30am and the Funeral Service will begin at 12pm. Due to Covid restrictions, all social distancing protocols will be followed and a limited number of people will be seated in the Sanctuary. There will also be a live stream for overflow in the Worship Center, again following Covid protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Kafakumba Pastors School, https://app.clovergive.com/app/giving/clodo-enrightflightministries
Enright Foundational Ministries, Inc, 1919 Jackson Lane, Port Orange, FL 32128 or Journey Hospice New Jersey, https://www.journeyhospicenj.org/contact-us/donate-today/
. Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to: Judith H. Reasner, PO Box 127, CMCH, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com