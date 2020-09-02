William S. Smith
Gloucester City - Formerly of Runnemede. On August 31, 2020. Age 88. Loving husband of 61 years to the late Alaine Smith (nee Marley). Beloved father of Steven Smith (Elizabeth) and Renee Smith. Predeceased by his sons, Mark, Richard and Robert Smith. Cherished grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 6. Beloved brother of Audrey Theresa Sutowski.
William proudly served our county in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and in the U.S. Army National Guard for 27 years. He retired from General Wire & Cable in Moorestown.
Relatives and friends are invited to his interment services and military honors on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of William S. Smith. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142