William Stephan Westrol
Shamong - Surrounded by his loving family, on October 18, 2019, at the age of 72. Born on June 24, 1947, in Elizabeth, NJ to the late William and Marie Westrol (nee Kenny). Loving and devoted husband of 50 years to Patricia Westrol (nee Mattos). Loving father of Kiersten Westrol Arthur and her husband L. Grier, Robert S. Westrol and his wife Kristin and Michael S. Westrol and his wife Nadine. Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Maddie, Tyler, Luke, Lizzie and Avery. Beloved brother of Maureen Powers (George) and Beverly Martowlis (Stash). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, friends and clients.
Bill received his bachelor's degree in education from Arkansas State University. He proudly served our country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a helicopter pilot in the 101st Airborne division. Bill worked in the insurance industry for over 40 years and owned and operated William S. Westrol Insurance & Investment Services for last 35 years. Bill was a devoted baseball coach and baseball commissioner in the IMAA for over 15 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewings on Monday evening, October 28, from 6 to 8 PM and again on Tuesday morning, October 29, from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at The Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088. Both Viewings will be held at the church. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning 11 AM in the church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hope For The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151 or online at hopeforthewarriors.org Please memo, William S. Westrol.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of William S. Westrol. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019