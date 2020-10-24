William Thomas Rainey, Jr.
Cherry Hill - William Thomas Rainey, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, died October 22, 2020. Age 71. Beloved father of Nicole, Matt, and Sean Rainey, and the late William Thomas Rainey III. Devoted grandfather of Jocelynn, Brendan, Emma, and Lily. Dear brother of John Rainey, and Patricia DiFilippo. Viewing Wednesday morning, 10 to 11:45 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Semper Fi Fund https://semperfifund.org
