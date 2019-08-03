|
William Turner
Haddon Heights - William H. "Bill" Turner, 87, originally of Haddon Heights, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ.
Legacy - Bill was a dedicated father and a selfless provider to his family. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Bill built a career at RCA as a Contracts Specialist and retired after 43 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf, tennis and was his children and grandchildren's biggest fan at their sporting events. While his children were growing up, he was very involved in Haddon Heights Youth Athletics Association. Bill also enjoyed watching the Phillies, Eagles, the 76ers and PGA Golf.
Family - He is the devoted father to William H. Turner (Maureen), Robert M. Turner (Michele) and Joanne Grace (Ron); loving grandfather to Brian (Kasey), Ryan, Jake, R.J., Megan, Kelsey and Kyle; cherished great-grandfather to Adam, Grace and Caleb.
Farewell Tribute - Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:00PM in the McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township, 573 Egg Harbor Road. Funeral service will be held at 8:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 3, 2019