Deacon William V. Norquist
Mount Ephraim - Deacon William V. Norquist, 81, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Bill was a beloved husband of 58 years to Frances Norquist, nee Johnston; loving father of Bill Jr. (Susan), Pat Stokes (Robert), Brian (deceased), Ken (Tamar), Christina, and April (deceased); proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren; and great-grandfather of two. He is survived by sisters Virginia Vinson of South Haven, MS and Marilyn Mellican of Galesburg, IL.
He was born in Galesburg, IL and proudly served in the US Navy (USS Galveston). He was ordained a Catholic Deacon in 1980, faithfully serving parishes of Sacred Heart (Mount Ephraim) and Saint Joachim (Bellmawr), as well as Newman Center (Glassboro) and the Camden Diocesan Marriage Tribunal.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6-8 pm, and Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 8:30-9:45 am, at St. Joachim Parish, 601 W Browning Rd, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, on Saturday. Entombment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, in Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses in Bill's memory.
To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com, where Bill was a loyal employee.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 21, 2019