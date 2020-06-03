William W. Foster
1941 - 2020
William W. Foster

Haddonfield - Bill passed away at his home in Haddonfield surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 79. He had fought bile duct cancer and lost.

Bill is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Elizabeth (nee Cleaver) as well as five children, William J., Jennifer Walsh, Peter M., Patricia M. (McClaren) and John E. He and his wife also have eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

After attending Woodbury High School, Bill enlisted in the Air Force and was deployed to Okinawa where he ran the power plant. Shortly after discharge, he met his future wife and began his career at Cummins Diesel Engines, Inc. Later, he was employed by the State of New Jersey and Parsons, Inc. as Technical Support Supervisor.

Funeral service and interment is private for family. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to: https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Betty Ann, Sam and I are saddened to hear about Bill. Prayers for you and your family .Love Lois and Sam
Lois DeMore
