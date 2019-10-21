|
William W. Moyer
Haddonfield, NJ - On October 20, 2019, William W. Moyer of Haddonfield, NJ, age 79 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Rita M. (nee Puzzutello). Loving Father of David of HaddonTwp.; Michael and his wife Tracey of Haddonfield; Rachel Leibrandt and her husband Paul of Haddonfield and the late Rita Marie. The Beloved Pops of Matthew, Nicholas, and Ryan Moyer; John, Christopher, and Katherine Leibrandt.
Bill was a long time Parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at Christ the King Church. He was President of the International and Domestic Divisions at Evans Delivery. Bill proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, October 25th, from 9 AM to 10:45 AM at Christ the King Church 200 Windsor Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. Int. New St. Mary's Cem. Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Christ the King or Sacred Heart Church School 1739 Ferry Ave. Camden, NJ 08104.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019