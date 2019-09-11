|
Willie Jackson
Camden - Camden - Willie Jackson, of Camden, NJ lovingly known as "Big Will" passed on September 4, 2019 at the age of 66. Willie was born in Americus, GA. He worked as a tractor trailer driver for many years. Beloved son of Mattie M. Jackson and the late Todd Jackson. Beloved brother of Ms. Willie M. Taylor. The loving uncle of Alesha Taylor, Tyrone Taylor (Lavinia), Todd Jackson (Belinda), Michael Jackson, Anthony Jackson, Charlene Jackson and Collen Jackson, also survived by many great nieces and nephews. His lifelong partner, Clara Faulk, (deceased). Longtime devoted best friend, Michael Allen (Karen). Service is Friday, 13 at 11:00 AM at May Funeral Home, 4522 Westfield Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Viewing 10:00-ll:00 AM. Interment will follow at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ 08103. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019