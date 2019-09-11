Services
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 665-0555
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Jackson Obituary
Willie Jackson

Camden - Camden - Willie Jackson, of Camden, NJ lovingly known as "Big Will" passed on September 4, 2019 at the age of 66. Willie was born in Americus, GA. He worked as a tractor trailer driver for many years. Beloved son of Mattie M. Jackson and the late Todd Jackson. Beloved brother of Ms. Willie M. Taylor. The loving uncle of Alesha Taylor, Tyrone Taylor (Lavinia), Todd Jackson (Belinda), Michael Jackson, Anthony Jackson, Charlene Jackson and Collen Jackson, also survived by many great nieces and nephews. His lifelong partner, Clara Faulk, (deceased). Longtime devoted best friend, Michael Allen (Karen). Service is Friday, 13 at 11:00 AM at May Funeral Home, 4522 Westfield Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Viewing 10:00-ll:00 AM. Interment will follow at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ 08103. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now