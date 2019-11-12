Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Willie Willis
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Willie Mae Willis


1932 - 2019
Willie Mae Willis

Magnolia - Willie Mae Willis (nee Rustin) of Magnolia on November 11, 2019. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Willis Sr. (1996) of 39 years. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Loving mother to Tina Williams, Carole Willis, Michael (Judi-Lynn), Julianne Roberts, and the late Frank P. Willis Jr. Devoted grandmother to four grandchildren: Dante, LaToya, Frank P. III, and Ashley and four great grandchildren: Matt, Gianna, McKenzie, and Gabrielle. Willie Mae attended the Greenwood County Public School System. During World War II (1944) her family relocated to Miami, FL before settling in Cleveland, OH. There she graduated from Central High School in 1952. Later she completed a practical nursing program at the Jane Adams Nursing School. She retired in 1995 from Virtua Hospital in Marlton, NJ to care for her sick husband. Willie Mae was active in the Order of Easter Star - Arbor Vitae Chapter # 40 in Lawnside, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday from 9am to 11am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 160 9th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
