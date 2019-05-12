Services
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
(856) 829-8000
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
- - Wilmer P. Webster passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 with his family by his side. Loving husband to Ida M. Webster (nee Higgins) for 72 years. Dear father to Bill (Eleanor), Brook (Nancy), and John (Kathy). Grandfather to 10 and great grandfather to 1.

Wilmer was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master. He served in the Navy during WWII. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and hunting. He was an active member and past president of the Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock - an organization dedicated to teaching boys the art of fly fishing. Wilmer was the founder and President of ALCOP Adhesive Label Company.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, May 17th at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, from 10:30-11:30am with a service beginning at 11:30am. His burial will follow at the Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock (BOJC), 6310 Howard Lane, Elkridge, Maryland 21075.
