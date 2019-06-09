|
Winifred Hill
Medford, NJ - Winifred Winton Hill (nee Esplin) Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 1st at the age of 90. Born in Chicago, IL. to Scottish immigrant parents, The Reverend George Oswald Esplin and Davidina Winton Foy. Married to her late husband William Ewart Hill on March 11, 1950 in her parents' home. "Winnie", as she was known by family and friends, had an active life serving in many capacities in the church and community. Her home and table were always open to all. Survived by William Ewart Hill, Jr., Ann Katherine Harriett and Chelsea Harriett Hill. Services and private burial were held in the Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Condolences may be left at www.Lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019