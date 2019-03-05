Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Schafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Schafer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Winifred Schafer Obituary
Winifred Schafer

Riverton - Winifred Schafer (nee McGinnis), of Riverton, also of Maple Shade and Glendora, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ, she was 88 years old.

Winnie was always helping others and was a woman of great faith. She was a long time member of the Hope Memorial Baptist Church. For over forty years Winnie famously coordinated the Sunday school picnic at Lake Garrison. Winnie was a long time member of the Tuesday morning bowling league at Maple Bowl, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Lodge United Order of Americans.

Winnie was the beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Schafer Sr. for 59 years. Loving mother of Leonard Jr. (Sandra), Charles (Connie), Dennis (Carla), and Andrew (Denise). Dear Mom Mom of 9 grandchildren: Michael (Linda), Ryan, Morgan (John), Christopher, Julia, Jonathan, Jillian, Devon, and Kendal, and 6 great grandchildren: Kohl, Caide, Bryce, Reese, Hunter, and Sage.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E Main St., on Thursday evening 7-9pm, and Friday morning 10-11am. Her prayer service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winnie's memory may be made to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave, Riverton, NJ 08077. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now