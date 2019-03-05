|
Winifred Schafer
Riverton - Winifred Schafer (nee McGinnis), of Riverton, also of Maple Shade and Glendora, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ, she was 88 years old.
Winnie was always helping others and was a woman of great faith. She was a long time member of the Hope Memorial Baptist Church. For over forty years Winnie famously coordinated the Sunday school picnic at Lake Garrison. Winnie was a long time member of the Tuesday morning bowling league at Maple Bowl, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Lodge United Order of Americans.
Winnie was the beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Schafer Sr. for 59 years. Loving mother of Leonard Jr. (Sandra), Charles (Connie), Dennis (Carla), and Andrew (Denise). Dear Mom Mom of 9 grandchildren: Michael (Linda), Ryan, Morgan (John), Christopher, Julia, Jonathan, Jillian, Devon, and Kendal, and 6 great grandchildren: Kohl, Caide, Bryce, Reese, Hunter, and Sage.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E Main St., on Thursday evening 7-9pm, and Friday morning 10-11am. Her prayer service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winnie's memory may be made to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave, Riverton, NJ 08077. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019