|
|
Woodrow E. Lex
Pennsauken - Woodrow E. Lex (Woody) born Jan. 11, 1941 in Milwaukee, Wisc. and died Sept. 20, 2019.
His father, Woodrow Lex and his brother-in-law, Vincent Muntner precede him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol; his mother, Lorraine Lex (nee Malwitz) who will be 100 Oct. 16th; sisters, Laurie Trawicki, Linda (Pete) Cieslinski, and Debbie Muntner; daughters, Lisa Lex, Brenda (Jeff) Keene, and Carleen (Brian) Angelley; stepdaughters, Cindy (Pat) Maher and Patti (Rod) McCormick; grandchildren, Lindsey (Kenny) Sambucci, Jami Pirillo, Chantelle (Ryan) Allenbach, Tamie McCormick, Sam (Tiffany) Pirillo, Rod McCormick, Blaise McCormick and Derek Angelley; great grandchildren, Cayden McCormick-Giletto, Charlie McCormick, Taylor Sambucci, Alyce Allenbach and Leo Sambucci; brothers-in-law, Ken (Toni) Carruth and Dan (Patti) Carruth; his trusted canine, Rascal; and many nieces and nephews and friends, especially Cass and Vince Lovett.
Woody came to New Jersey driving a Greyhound bus where he met his future wife. He later worked and retired from New Jersey Transit. He also worked for McAllister Fuel McCormick's Bindery and ARI. Woodman, as he was known to many was a volunteer fireman at Pennsauken #2 and a Marshall for the 2 Street String Band. He spent half of the year in Flagler Beach, Fla., where he was known as the Mayor of Osprey Lane.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on September 25, 2019 from 9:30am-11am at Mary, Queen of All Saints (St. Cecilia's), located at 4824 Camden Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to by visiting michaeljfox.org and/or to Rock Steady Boxing - Parkinson's Boxing Classes by visiting https://www.rocksteadyboxing.org/donate. To see Woody's tribute page, please visit inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019