Wylene Sandro
Berlin - On May 29th, 2020, Wylene E. Sandro (nèe Warmack) longtime resident of Berlin, NJ passed away peacefully at Virtua Hospital & Rehabilitation Center - Berlin. Wylene was born in Dalton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mable Lou (nèe King) and Lee Warmack. She migrated north to New Jersey and married the love of her life the late Lewis Sandro in 1945. During their ensuing 59 years of marriage, Wylene and Lewis together built their home, raised their family, and maintained countless friendships within their community. Wylene was a devoted mother to her children Teresa (Anthony) Romeo, Michael (Barbara) Sandro, and Lewis (Deborah) Sandro. She was a loving Grammy to her grandchildren Anthony (Cindy) Romeo, Tracie (Al) Vitale, Angela (Matthew) Gentile, and Kimberly (Nathan) Goshert, and her great-grandchildren Nicholas, Jessica, Sean, Robert, and Matthew. She was also a wonderful Aunt to Jackie and all her nieces and nephews. Wylene was a special person who had a momentous impact on many lives throughout her life. Her dedication and pride to her family will long be remembered by those lives she has touched.
Wylene's family would like to thank Dr. Wong and the wonderful staff at Virtua Hospital & Rehabilitation Center- Berlin for their excellent care and compassion during Wylene's stay.
Services and entombment in Berlin Cemetery Mausoleum will take place privately due to the current restrictions, but Wylene's family asks all those who knew her to please celebrate her life by showing your love for your families the same way she did with hers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wylene's memory to St. Simon Stock Parish at 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009 OR St Vincent De Paul 157 W White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com.
Berlin - On May 29th, 2020, Wylene E. Sandro (nèe Warmack) longtime resident of Berlin, NJ passed away peacefully at Virtua Hospital & Rehabilitation Center - Berlin. Wylene was born in Dalton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mable Lou (nèe King) and Lee Warmack. She migrated north to New Jersey and married the love of her life the late Lewis Sandro in 1945. During their ensuing 59 years of marriage, Wylene and Lewis together built their home, raised their family, and maintained countless friendships within their community. Wylene was a devoted mother to her children Teresa (Anthony) Romeo, Michael (Barbara) Sandro, and Lewis (Deborah) Sandro. She was a loving Grammy to her grandchildren Anthony (Cindy) Romeo, Tracie (Al) Vitale, Angela (Matthew) Gentile, and Kimberly (Nathan) Goshert, and her great-grandchildren Nicholas, Jessica, Sean, Robert, and Matthew. She was also a wonderful Aunt to Jackie and all her nieces and nephews. Wylene was a special person who had a momentous impact on many lives throughout her life. Her dedication and pride to her family will long be remembered by those lives she has touched.
Wylene's family would like to thank Dr. Wong and the wonderful staff at Virtua Hospital & Rehabilitation Center- Berlin for their excellent care and compassion during Wylene's stay.
Services and entombment in Berlin Cemetery Mausoleum will take place privately due to the current restrictions, but Wylene's family asks all those who knew her to please celebrate her life by showing your love for your families the same way she did with hers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wylene's memory to St. Simon Stock Parish at 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009 OR St Vincent De Paul 157 W White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.