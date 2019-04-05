Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
Resources
Yolanda "Vi" Consalvo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yolanda "Vi" Consalvo Obituary
Yolanda "Vi" Consalvo

Washington Twp. - (nee Vadino) On April 3, 2019, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Devoted mother of Steven (Peggy), Robert (Joanne), Ronald (the late Michele) and Philip (Barbara). Loving grandmother of Andrea, Robert, Denise, Nicole, Anthony, Danielle, Philip, Alexa and Samantha. Proud great-grandmother of Austin, Shane, Kendall, Greyson and Levi.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Sunday 6:00-8:00pm and Monday 8:15-9:15am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolanda's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting .

Memories and condoences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 5, 2019
