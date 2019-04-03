|
Yolanda D. Migliaccio
Glendora - Yolanda D. Migliaccio (nee Salvagno), on April 1, 2019, of Glendora. Age 95, born in Philadelphia to the late Gabriel and Antionette Salvagno. Beloved wife of the late Michael A., Sr. Devoted mother of Flavia Migliaccio, Michael, Jr. and Lise Migliaccio. Proud and loving grandmother of Tyler Migliaccio. Dear sister of the late Concetta Salvagno, James Salvagno (Mary), Edith DeLuca and Frank Salvagno (Joan). Dear aunt of Mark DeLuca (Cheryl) and the late Claudia Miller. Great aunt of Tracy Miller, Julie Miller, Lisa Armstrong (Mike) and William Armstrong. Also survived by nephew-in-law Larry Miller and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Mrs. Migliaccio was a longtime parishioner of St. Teresa RC Church, Holy Child Parish. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Friday eve and 8:15 to 9:15am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Saturday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Migliaccio's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019