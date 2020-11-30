Yolanda J. Niezgoda
Yolanda J. Niezgoda (nee Palovchak), of Spring Hills Assisted Living, Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Toms River and Sayreville, NJ passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. Born in Czechoslovakia to the late John and Anna Palovchak, she was 90 years old.
Yolanda was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Niezgoda. They were married 61 years. She was the loving mother of Wanda Fogarty (James) and Lynn McDowell (Mark); cherished grandmother of Lauren Fogarty and Ian McDowell; dear sister of Bernadine Jones, the late John Palovchak, Victor Palovchak, Joan Vilacoba and many nieces and nephews.
Before her retirement, Yolanda was an Inventory Control Manager at Individualized Shirt Company in Perth Amboy, NJ. Prior to that position, she was a custom dressmaker who worked from her home and was well known for the beautiful gowns and clothing she created.
Yolanda enjoyed her many friends and activities at assisted living. She was a creative person and was great at sewing and crafts. She looked forward to going on trips with her family. Her happiest moments were spent with her family and friends. She would do anything for them.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Marlton, 398 East Main St., Marlton, on Saturday, December 5th, from 1 pm to 3 pm, with a service beginning at 3 pm. Masks, social distancing, and crowd restrictions will be enforced. The service will also be live streamed from the funeral home tribute page at 3 pm.
Interment will be private.
Throughout her life, Yolanda loved cooking and feeding everyone. Her greatest pleasure was making sure that no one was hungry. If desired, donations in Yolanda's memory may be made to the Food Bank of South Jersey at https://donate.foodbanksj.org/fundraiser/3054614
To share your fondest memories and condolences, and to view the live streamed service, please visit www.givnish.com/obituaries/Yolanda-Niezgoda/
.