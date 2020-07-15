1/1
Yoshiko Leithead
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yoshiko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yoshiko Leithead

Stratford - "Yoshi" (nee Yamashita), age 76, passed away on July 12, 2020.

Yoshiko was born in Gunma, Japan and lived in many other places prior to settling in Stratford. She worked at JCPenney in the Echelon Mall for more than 20 years. Yoshiko loved gardening, traveling, and exercising daily. She took great pride and care in growing an abundance of flowers and plants surrounding her home. She enjoyed line dancing with friends and walking every day, rain or shine. She was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan, rooting especially for her beloved Eagles. Most of all, Yoshiko loved spending time with her family never missing an event. During her retirement, "Nana" was always there to mentor and take care of her grandchildren.

Yoshiko is survived by her daughter Cathy DeNovellis and husband Bryan, her son Robert S. Leithead and wife Erica, her six grandchildren: Alyssa, Jayson, Emmi, Naomi, Dayna and Robert S. Jr., two great grandchildren: Brayden and Kolani, her brother Hiroyuki Yamashita and her former spouse Robert T. Leithead. She is predeceased by her parents Ichiro & Ai Yamashita and five siblings.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Monday, July 20th 6-8pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved