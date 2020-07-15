Yoshiko Leithead
Stratford - "Yoshi" (nee Yamashita), age 76, passed away on July 12, 2020.
Yoshiko was born in Gunma, Japan and lived in many other places prior to settling in Stratford. She worked at JCPenney in the Echelon Mall for more than 20 years. Yoshiko loved gardening, traveling, and exercising daily. She took great pride and care in growing an abundance of flowers and plants surrounding her home. She enjoyed line dancing with friends and walking every day, rain or shine. She was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan, rooting especially for her beloved Eagles. Most of all, Yoshiko loved spending time with her family never missing an event. During her retirement, "Nana" was always there to mentor and take care of her grandchildren.
Yoshiko is survived by her daughter Cathy DeNovellis and husband Bryan, her son Robert S. Leithead and wife Erica, her six grandchildren: Alyssa, Jayson, Emmi, Naomi, Dayna and Robert S. Jr., two great grandchildren: Brayden and Kolani, her brother Hiroyuki Yamashita and her former spouse Robert T. Leithead. She is predeceased by her parents Ichiro & Ai Yamashita and five siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Monday, July 20th 6-8pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
