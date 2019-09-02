Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
North Penn Baptist Church
2419 N. 27th Street
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
North Penn Baptist Church
2419 N. 27th Street
Philadelphia, PA
Yvonne A. Brooks


1946 - 2019
Yvonne A. Brooks Obituary
Yvonne A. Brooks

Sicklerville - age 73, of Sicklerville, formerly of Phila., PA, departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 10am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at North Penn Baptist Church, 2419 N. 27th Street, Philadelphia. Viewing: 9am - 10am only. Burial in Chelten Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 2, 2019
