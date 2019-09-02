|
Yvonne A. Brooks
Sicklerville - age 73, of Sicklerville, formerly of Phila., PA, departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 10am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at North Penn Baptist Church, 2419 N. 27th Street, Philadelphia. Viewing: 9am - 10am only. Burial in Chelten Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 2, 2019