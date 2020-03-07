|
Yvonne A. Spadora
Brooklawn - Yvonne A. Spadora (nee Tomarchio), on March 5, 2020, of Brooklawn. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Devoted mother of Rosemarie Boulden (Herbert). Devoted grandmother of Scott Boulden (Deanne) and Natalie Alessio (Randy). Loving great grandmother of Francesco Alessio, Scott Boulden, Gianni Alessio and Samantha Boulden. Dear sister of Alfia DeMarco (Nicholas), Joanna Billman (the late Jack), Lisa Parker (John), Linda King and the late Joy Campbell. Also survived by her brother in law Scott Campbell and many nieces and nephews. Yvonne worked as a seamstress for Flynn and O'Hara. She was a WWII Rosie the Riveter. Yvonne loved the beach, knitting and crocheting. She loved to be with her grandkids. Yvonne loved to go on vacation with her family and spend the winters in Florida. There will be a viewing from 8:45am to 9:45am on Wednesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr. Funeral Mass 10am at the Church. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178.Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020