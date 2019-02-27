|
|
Yvonne "Eve" E. (Cuony) Schiller
Mt. Holly - RN / homemaker / volunteer
Died: 2/21/19 89 years at home. Born in Queens, NY on February 15, 1930. Grew up in Fairfield, CT; Graduated from Bridgeport, CT Hospital School of Nursing. She married John F. Schiller (Maj. U.S. Army - Ret) and moved to Mt. Holly, NJ where she worked at Memorial Hospital. Eve traveled numerous times with husband and family to Army stations in Europe and USA. She fulfilled varied responsibilities of an Army wife. She became a permanent resident of Mt. Holly in 1970.
Eve volunteered as treasurer of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church for many years and served as board member and treasurer of Westwood Swim Club. She was a substitute registered nurse at the local high school, RVRHS, for a number of years. Eve and John enjoyed international and US travel especially Hawaii. Eve was an accomplished homemaker, skilled at sewing and home repair. The daughter of a chef she enjoyed fine food and wine and was a talented cook. She loved her family, home, pets, music, ballet and flowers. Eve is survived by her beloved: daughter Cynthia Griffith, son-in-law Walter, and grandson Brandon; daughter Diane; daughter Adele Cannon and son-in-law Glenn; son John; dog Dusty.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Celebration of life will be held in Moorestown on Saturday, March 23. Please contact family for details.
Donations may be payable to: Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 Attn: Development Office; Burlington County Animal Shelter 15 Pioneer Boulevard, Westampton, New Jersey, 08060 or Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, 4 Saw Mill Rd, Medford, NJ 08055
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 27, 2019